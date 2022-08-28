×

New ANC leadership in KZN full of praise for ‘walking encyclopedia’ Zuma

A ‘wonderful day in Nkandla’ is part of ANC campaign to engage with former leaders to promote unity in the party

28 August 2022 - 19:18 Mary Papayya

The newly elected leadership of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday concluded a “skills-sharing” visit with former president Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla home.

The visit labelled as “historic”  and “a wisdom-seeking” engagement by the ANC leaders, is also part of ANC leadership efforts to promote “renewal and unity” in the party. Earlier in August, party leaders met former president Thabo Mbeki at his foundation’s office’s in Johannesburg. ..

