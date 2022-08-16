×

Politics

ANC electoral support set to decline further, poll shows

Ipsos says 42% would vote for it in a national election now, down from 47% in the 2021 municipal election

BL Premium
16 August 2022 - 20:11 Thando Maeko

An opinion poll published by market research company Ipsos shows waning electoral support for the ANC and opposition parties ahead of the 2024 national election. 

The poll, published on Monday, shows that if elections were held tomorrow, the ANC would get 42% of the vote, the DA 11%, the EFF 9% and ActionSA 3% at the national level.       ..

