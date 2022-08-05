Prices have come under pressure this week as the market fretted over the impact of inflation on economic growth and demand
Zikalala failed to make it onto the PEC elected at the ANC provincial conference in July
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala is said to have requested to be released from his position as premier of the province.
TimesLIVE reported that Zikalala told the provincial ANC leadership on Thursday of his intention to step down. It is believed the provincial executive committee (PEC) accepted his decision.
The PEC meeting, held virtually on Thursday, is said to have agreed on names for a possible replacement for Zikalala, including finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube and ANC MPLs Mbali Fraser and Amanda Bani.
The three names have been sent to the party’s headquarters in Luthuli House in Johannesburg for approval. This means KwaZulu-Natal is likely to have a woman premier as Zikalala’s replacement.
Zikalala failed to make it onto the PEC elected at the ANC provincial conference in July. He accepted nomination as an additional member of the structure on Sunday after losing the chair position to Siboniso Duma by more than 200 votes.
Sihle Zikalala asks ANC to quit as KZN premier
Zikalala failed to make it onto the PEC elected at the ANC provincial conference in July
Independents need thousands of signatures to contest 2024 elections
A deputy president in waiting?
Gana resignation a surprise for DA Gauteng leader Msimanga
