×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Sihle Zikalala asks ANC to quit as KZN premier

Zikalala failed to make it onto the PEC elected at the ANC provincial conference in July

05 August 2022 - 12:10 Kgothatso Madisa
Sihle Zikalala is expected to resign as KwaZulu-Natal premier. File photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Sihle Zikalala is expected to resign as KwaZulu-Natal premier. File photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala is said to have requested to be released from his position as premier of the province.

TimesLIVE reported that Zikalala told the provincial ANC leadership on Thursday of his intention to step down. It is believed the provincial executive committee (PEC) accepted his decision.

The PEC meeting, held virtually on Thursday, is said to have agreed on names for a possible replacement for Zikalala, including finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube and ANC MPLs Mbali Fraser and Amanda Bani.

The three names have been sent to the party’s headquarters in Luthuli House in Johannesburg for approval. This means KwaZulu-Natal is likely to have a woman premier as Zikalala’s replacement.

Zikalala failed to make it onto the PEC elected at the ANC provincial conference in July. He accepted nomination as an additional member of the structure on Sunday after losing the chair position to Siboniso Duma by more than 200 votes.

TimesLIVE

Independents need thousands of signatures to contest 2024 elections

They will also have to pay a deposit to contest, and that amount will be decided by the IEC
National
22 hours ago

A deputy president in waiting?

With Cyril Ramaphosa emerging strongly from the ANC policy conference this weekend, his re-election as party president in December looks secure — for ...
Features
1 day ago

Gana resignation a surprise for DA Gauteng leader Msimanga

Current parties are unable to change enough to regain the public’s trust, says member of 20 years
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Gana resignation a surprise for DA Gauteng leader ...
Politics
2.
Emboldened Ramaphosa hails ‘unstoppable ANC ...
Politics
3.
ANC revives plans for wealth tax to fund basic ...
Politics
4.
Reserve Bank’s role at issue as ANC holds sombre ...
Politics
5.
EXPLAINER: Why Mbeki laid into Ramaphosa now
Politics

Related Articles

Motsoaledi points to poll losses as fuelling government’s immigration stance

Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ministers to expand on president’s power plan

Politics

ANC revives plans for wealth tax to fund basic income grant

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.