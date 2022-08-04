Makashule Gana quits the DA citing political trust deficit

The illusion that decades-high inflation will be transitory is now firmly gone as fuel bills surge and firms have difficulty finding staff, one analyst says
Prominent Gauteng DA MPL Makashule Gana has resigned from the provincial legislature and as a member of the opposition party, joining a long list of other black senior members that have left the DA in recent years.
Gana, who had been with the DA for 20 years, cited a trust deficit between citizens and political parties as the reason he is leaving the DA but not politics all together.
“I do not believe that any of the existing political parties can reorientate their politics and internal culture to regain public trust,” he said on Thursday.
Gana leaves the DA having served in various of its structures, including being DA youth leader, deputy federal chair and a member of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.
The DA has been bleeding prominent black leaders, most recently former KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli, former MP Phumzile van Damme, former leader Mmusi Maimane, former Johannesburg mayor and current ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and former Gauteng leader John Moodey.
“I leave the DA with a clear conscience, no regrets and a cemented sense of purpose and calling to serve the country,” Gana says.
“I believe that the next generation of politics in SA will be built on citizen political empowerment, localised organising and participation to elevate local issues and grow new young leaders to take communities and SA forward.”
Gana’s departure follows a drop in DA support in the 2021 municipal elections in which the party failed to win majority votes in crucial metros except Cape Town. The DA governs three of Gauteng’s metros, Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekhurhuleni, after it was handed a lifeline by the EFF and ActionSA in 2021 when the two parties opted to vote with the DA to elect their mayoral candidates in SA’s economic hub.
Gana is not lost to politics and says in the coming weeks he will be “joining others in exploring the possibility of building an inclusive political alternative that will take SA into the future”.
Makashule Gana quits the DA citing political trust deficit
