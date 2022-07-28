Gauteng Township Act compels municipalities to help ‘flip the script’ for entrepreneurs

Parks Tau, Gauteng’s MEC for economic development, has characterised the act as a game changer as it seeks to empower citizens and communities to partake in the formal economy without discrimination.

The act is framed by research collected from townships, identifying the type of businesses located there and how support should be structured to address their needs immediately.

This research has highlighted regulatory failure and its associated high costs, which are shouldered by township-based enterprises, as being obstacles to these businesses' growth. It also sheds light on how location often undermines the risk profile of small, medium-sized and micro enterprises (SMMEs).

In respect of taxi ranks, for example, the act compels municipalities to introduce a zoning overlay that confers commercial rights, as well as rights to build up to five storeys, within a 1km radius of the centre of the site. This is subject to bulk-services availability.

Municipalities are also mandated to enable investment by private-sector companies into last-mile broadband internet infrastructure in townships.

The act indicates that municipalities must do this by reducing the cost of wayleaves in the designated areas for companies willing to install and manage broadband services in these areas at affordable costs.

They must also allow for a bidding system for the use of street furniture (street lamps and associated) by companies seeking to offer broadband access to township communities.

“This enabling will be conditional upon the inclusion of local SMMEs in the installation and maintenance value chain and creation of local jobs,” the act states.

Gone are the days when individual SMMEs in townships struggled to meet contractual obligations in terms of procurement demand. The script has since been flipped thanks to procurement aggregation, where multiple enterprises in the township can now cluster together and supply as if they are individual entities, which allows the department to create opportunities, says Masha.

The province, through its proposed structural interventions in the act, aims to double the size of the Gauteng economy within a decade. To achieve this, in addition to other strategies, it aims to implement a BBBEE policy that could unlock about R17bn-worth of investment in township-based enterprises.

Zweli Zwane, the department’s director for BBBEE, says the BBBEE Act and the Gauteng Township Economic Development Act have the joint potential of taking the township economy to the next level — but this requires unwavering commitment from both public-sector institutions and the private sector.

“In the next few weeks, we will kick-start the process around BBBBEE implementation,” he says. “As a province, we want to get to a point where we are classified as level 1 BBBEE; to reach that level, you need to be able to achieve certain targets, including legal and procurement obligations that gives us leeway into accessing more resources and opportunities as well.”

