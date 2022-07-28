×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Mkhize’s lawyers accuse SIU of withholding crucial information on Digital Vibes

Special Investigating Unit insists it has ‘responded accordingly’ to all requests for transcripts

BL Premium
28 July 2022 - 20:53 Mary Papayya and Thando Maeko

Lawyers acting on behalf of former health minister Zweli Mkhize have accused the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) of using delaying tactics in the ongoing Digital Vibes probe.

This is as Mkhize, who is tipped to contest Cyril Ramaphosa  for the ANC presidency at the party’s national conference in December, is in a rush against the clock to clear his name before nominations for the ANC’s top leadership position officially open in August...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.