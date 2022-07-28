×

Politics

ANC leaders in last-minute talks to quell possible chaos at policy conference

High-level talks among the party’s three largest provinces began on Thursday ahead of the first day of the party’s policy conference

28 July 2022 - 20:32 Hajra Omarjee and Thando Maeko

On the eve of the ANC’s national policy conference on Friday, high-level meetings were under way in Johannesburg to try to quell any possible revolt at the three-day gathering.

As thousands of ANC branch members registered to be in the room at Nasrec, where the party’s policy conference will be held, the party’s provincial chairs and secretaries met on the sidelines to decide on their line of march going into the strategic retreat, three provincial sources confirmed...

