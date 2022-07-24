×

EXPLAINER: Why Mbeki laid into Ramaphosa now

The former president’s close allies say his criticism of the government was meant to be an impetus to action

24 July 2022 - 16:26 Hajra Omarjee

Former president Thabo Mbeki’s closest allies say his scathing critique of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government being on autopilot was meant to serve as a wake-up call for the country’s political, business and labour leadership to act with urgency in the national interest.

“He is genuinely worried about the state of SA. Ramaphosa seems blind to what everyone else can clearly see,” a former staffer of Mbeki’s private office said.  ..

