The JSE gained a modest 0.24%, but is up more than 4.5% for the week
After 15 years of industrial policy we have remained static and a cost-benefit analysis of the Black Industrialists Programme is nowhere to be found
Previously decided issues are now being reconsidered, including number of signatures independent candidates will require to contest an election
Another Sars executive Ivan Pillay is expected to take the stand this week
Revenue growth slows for social media firm as advertisers pull back amid rising inflation
PPI is likely to have accelerated to a record 15.6% in June year on year
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Three police officers and their civilian informant were found guilty of the 2016 murder of human rights lawyer Willie Kimani, his client and their driver
SA’s national women’s football team never lacked belief in their ability to win the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title they bagged after beating Morocco
Six years since opening, the popular Rosebank eatery has refreshed its space and it’s looking better than ever
Former president Thabo Mbeki’s closest allies say his scathing critique of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government being on autopilot was meant to serve as a wake-up call for the country’s political, business and labour leadership to act with urgency in the national interest.
“He is genuinely worried about the state of SA. Ramaphosa seems blind to what everyone else can clearly see,” a former staffer of Mbeki’s private office said. ..
EXPLAINER: Why Mbeki laid into Ramaphosa now
The former president’s close allies say his criticism of the government was meant to be an impetus to action
