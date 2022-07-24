The JSE gained a modest 0.24%, but is up more than 4.5% for the week
The hawkish move by Lesetja Kganyago and his team will be vindicated if it delivers on price stability
Wins by Sibonisa Duma, a former ANC Youth League leader, and colleagues represent a victory against those linked to the ‘Ankole’ faction of Cyril Ramaphosa
Peter Todd will take over on an interim basis
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by George Glynos, co-founder, director and head of research at ETM Analytics
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Three police officers and their civilian informant were found guilty of the 2016 murder of human rights lawyer Willie Kimani, his client and their driver
Danish rider successfully breaks defending champion Tadej Pogacar all-in strategy
Six years since opening, the popular Rosebank eatery has refreshed its space and it’s looking better than ever
In a bruising defeat, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has been ousted as the ANC’s chair in the province at a highly contested provincial conference.
Analysts have said his leadership had been being marred by a series of challenges including the July 2021 political unrest, severe floods and poor service delivery that led to a disenchantment with Zikalala in KwaZulu-Natal. ..
Big upset at ANC’s KZN conference, with ‘Taliban’ faction showing power
Wins by Siboniso Duma, a former ANC Youth League leader, and colleagues represent a victory against those linked to the ‘Ankole’ faction of Cyril Ramaphosa
