×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Big upset at ANC’s KZN conference, with ‘Taliban’ faction showing power

Wins by Siboniso Duma, a former ANC Youth League leader, and colleagues represent a victory against those linked to the ‘Ankole’ faction of Cyril Ramaphosa

BL Premium
24 July 2022 - 08:02 Mary Papayya and Thando Maeko

In a bruising defeat, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has been ousted as the ANC’s chair in the province at a highly contested provincial conference.

Analysts have said his leadership had been being marred by a series of challenges including the July 2021 political unrest, severe floods and poor service delivery that led to a disenchantment with Zikalala in KwaZulu-Natal. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.