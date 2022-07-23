×

Voting at ANC KwaZulu-Natal congress gets under way

The conference has thus far shown mass support for former president Jacob Zuma over President Cyril Ramaphosa

23 July 2022 - 15:23 Mary Papayya and Thando Maeko

In the election race to watch, supporters of President Cyril Ramaphosa and axed former health minister Zweli Mkhize are jostling for power at the ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial congress, currently under way in eThekwini.  

Elections are taking place at the highly contested meeting of the ANC’s branches in KwaZulu-Natal, ahead of a national party conference in December...

