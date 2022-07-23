The JSE gained a modest 0.24%, but is up more than 4.5% for the week
The hawkish move by Lesetja Kganyago and his team will be vindicated if it delivers on price stability
The conference has thus far shown mass support for former president Jacob Zuma over President Cyril Ramaphosa
Peter Todd will take over on an interim basis
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by George Glynos, co-founder, director and head of research at ETM Analytics
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Three police officers and their civilian informant were found guilty of the 2016 murder of human rights lawyer Willie Kimani, his client and their driver
Danish rider successfully breaks defending champion Tadej Pogacar all-in strategy
Six years since opening, the popular Rosebank eatery has refreshed its space and it’s looking better than ever
In the election race to watch, supporters of President Cyril Ramaphosa and axed former health minister Zweli Mkhize are jostling for power at the ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial congress, currently under way in eThekwini.
Elections are taking place at the highly contested meeting of the ANC’s branches in KwaZulu-Natal, ahead of a national party conference in December...
Voting at ANC KwaZulu-Natal congress gets under way
