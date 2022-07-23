ANC confirms Ramaphosa’s attendance at KZN conference

The JSE gained a modest 0.24%, but is up more than 4.5% for the week
There were fears that he would not attend as this is former president Jacob Zuma's stronghold
President Cyril Ramaphosa will be attending the ANC’s 9th KwaZulu-Natal elective conference in Durban on Sunday.
“The president has already confirmed that he is coming on Sunday. We have not received any reports so far that suggest he's not coming but we will be in touch with him,” said acting ANC secretary-general Paul Mashatile on Friday evening.
Up until now, it was unclear whether Ramaphosa would be attending the conference as he was on Friday hosting Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara who is in SA on a state visit.
A source close to Ramaphosa had indicated to TimesLIVE earlier this week that Ramaphosa was definitely coming.
MUST WATCH: #ANCKZN: Acting ANC SG Paul Mashatile has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the 9th KZN ANC provincial elective conference in Durban on Sunday. On "Wenzeni uZuma" song, Mashatile says delegates should be allowed to express themselves. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/L9NNUeyHJ1— Amanda Khoza - The Journalist (@MandaKhoza) July 22, 2022
There were fears he would not attend as this is former president Jacob Zuma’s stronghold.
Mashatile told the media that leaders were concerned about how Ramaphosa would be received by pro-Zuma delegates.
Mashatile said: “Because as you know, there are so many things happening in government that the moment that we keep touching base in terms of who should do what, who should continue where. You know, we’re sitting today and we’re struggling [to decide] who should go to the Western Cape.”
He added: “We expect our members to receive our leaders with discipline...”
TimesLIVE
