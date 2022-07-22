×

Politics

Newly elected ANC eThekwini regional treasurer dies

Zoe Tshabalala was elected alongside corruption accused Zandile Gumede to lead the region in April

22 July 2022 - 18:30 Thando Maeko

Newly elected ANC eThekwini regional treasurer Zoe Tshabalala has died on the first day of the KwaZulu-Natal elective conference, which has been marred by delays and allegations of attempted vote buying.

“The regional treasurer passed on a few hours back — she was not well,” ANC provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela confirmed to Business Day. ..

