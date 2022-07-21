Call for ideas as new Gauteng Township Act slashes red tape to help entrepreneurs

Mathopane Masha, the department’s director for inclusive economy, says the department is mindful of the devastating effect of the Covid-19 pandemic but urges all stakeholders to help tackle joblessness.

“We don’t want people to just be on a rooftop and shout, 'There are no jobs.' We need partners in the game, and anybody who is looking for partnerships to ensure that we implement solutions must come forward,” he says.

While the act is a game-changer for the provincial government as it scales up its efforts to put the economy on a higher growth trajectory, Masha says it is important “everybody get their hands dirty” as part of their contribution to reducing joblessness.

The Township Economic Development Act makes provision for the establishment of the Gauteng Township Development Fund, which will have its own board and employees. It is intended to provide affordable and accessible lines of credit and loans to township-based enterprises.

The Gauteng government and the Industrial Development Corporation have each committed R250m to the fund, which is now formalising rules of access and mobilising private sector participation, according to MEC for economic development Parks Tau.

“A portfolio of lenders is being identified to share their experience, know-how and technology to reach the most deserving SMMEs,” he says. “Ultimately, the fund will total R1bn, employing flexible lending policies that take into account not just collateral but also other non-conventional factors. It will provide working capital for township-based firms, stock credit and purchase-order financing.”

Work is already under way in townships, says Masha. Several areas of opportunity have been identified, including taxi ranks and the cellphone repair and scooter delivery markets, which create jobs and boost the economy as well.