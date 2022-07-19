×

Politics

KZN regions rally behind Zweli Mkhize for ANC presidency

Former health minister must clear his name from Digital Vibes scandal ahead of the national conference

19 July 2022 - 20:38 Mary Papayya and Thando Maeko

On the eve of the all-important KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial conference nine of the 11 KwaZulu-Natal regions in the province say they want to elect a new provincial leadership that will pronounce former health minister Zweli Mkhize as their party presidential candidate.

Business Day spoke to various leaders in the nine regions, including eThekwini, which wants Mkhize to run against Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC’s internal leadership contest in December...

