The Sandton-based stock exchange reversed earlier losses after a set of positive earnings showed businesses working through economic pressures
The relentless probe of and pushback against the likes of Facebook, Google, Apple has delivered concessions
SA has introduced higher duties for imported frozen potatoes to protect the local industry, meaning more expensive fries
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
Logistics and supply chain management company says it has overcome flooding, unrest and load-shedding
The agency cuts its rating on the New Development Bank from its second-highest ranking to third
The government hikes the number of oil and gas permits up for auction in July to include blocks previously held by Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler
The defending champion attacked on the Port de Lers but the yellow jersey holder kept up to retain the lead
The acclaimed contemporary and accessible art fair presents At Odds, a showcase of artworks by recent graduates
On the eve of the all-important KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial conference nine of the 11 KwaZulu-Natal regions in the province say they want to elect a new provincial leadership that will pronounce former health minister Zweli Mkhize as their party presidential candidate.
Business Day spoke to various leaders in the nine regions, including eThekwini, which wants Mkhize to run against Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC’s internal leadership contest in December...
KZN regions rally behind Zweli Mkhize for ANC presidency
Former health minister must clear his name from Digital Vibes scandal ahead of the national conference
