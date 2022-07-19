The Sandton-based stock exchange reversed earlier losses after a set of positive earnings showed businesses working through economic pressures
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
Workers at the ANC’s headquarters, Luthuli House, have called for the party’s national policy conference scheduled for next week to be postponed over the nonpayment of staff salaries for June.
At two separate meetings of staff and management, the ANC’s full-time employees questioned why the party had money for a conference but not for salaries...
ANC staff call for national conference delay over wages owed
