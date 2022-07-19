×

Politics

ANC staff call for national conference delay over wages owed

Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say

BL Premium
19 July 2022 - 20:44 Hajra Omarjee

Workers at the ANC’s headquarters, Luthuli House, have called for the party’s national policy conference scheduled for next week to be postponed over the nonpayment of staff salaries for June.

At two separate meetings of staff and management, the ANC’s full-time employees questioned why the party had money for a conference but not for salaries...

