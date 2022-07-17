×

Politics

SACP will not compete against ANC in 2024 elections

Delegates at communist party national conference shoot down idea of splitting from ANC-led alliance

BL Premium
17 July 2022 - 18:52 Thando Maeko

Facing the possibility of the acceleration of declining ANC support at the national and provincial polls, the party’s leftist alliance partner, the SA Communist Party (SACP), has resolved that it will not split from the alliance but rather rebuild with the aim of retaining governance of the country.

The SACP and trade union federation Cosatu have been in an alliance with the ANC since the beginning of democratic government in SA but the SACP in recent years threatened the governing party with withdrawing from the alliance and contesting elections as a separate party...

