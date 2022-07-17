Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on government interventions meant to tackle SA’s crippling energy crisis will be closely watched this week.
Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on how government intends to keep the lights on. This follows weeks of power cuts with struggling power utility Eskom forced to implement stage 6 load-shedding for the first time since 2019, partly as a result of an unprotected strike that disrupted operations at various power stations across the country. During stage 6, Eskom sheds 6,000MW from the national grid and customers are without electricity for up to 10 hours a day...
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Energy crisis under the spotlight
The country is waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce his promised interventions to address crippling load-shedding
