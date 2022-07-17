×

Politics

Gwede Mantashe aims to be re-elected as ANC chair

The mineral resources & energy minister has put up his hand for the post despite being fingered for alleged graft at the Zondo commission

17 July 2022 - 20:54 Thando Maeko

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has thrown his hat into the party’s internal leadership contest, saying he is available to be re-elected in the position at the ANC elective conference in December.

Should he succeed, the controversial 67-year-old Mantashe, who is also mineral resources & energy minister, would have been part of the ANC’s top six for 20 years, having previously served as the party’s secretary-general from 2007 to 2017 under former president Jacob Zuma. ..

