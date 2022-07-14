Farmgate claims aimed at weakening ANC, Nzimande says

China’s daily crude oil imports in June sank to their lowest since July 2018
Manner and timing of the report of the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, which occurred in 2020, ‘has all the hallmarks of pursuing counter-revolutionary and divisive ...
The SACP has questioned the timing of the “farmgate” allegations against president Cyril Ramaphosa, saying they are part of factionalist battles aimed at weakening the ANC and influencing the outcome of the party’s elective conference in December where Ramaphosa is expected to seek a second term.
SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande on Thursday the allegations and the motives behind them had nothing to do with fighting crime and corruption...
