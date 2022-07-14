×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Farmgate claims aimed at weakening ANC, Nzimande says

Manner and timing of the report of the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, which occurred in 2020, ‘has all the hallmarks of pursuing counter-revolutionary and divisive intentions’

BL Premium
14 July 2022 - 17:26 Thando Maeko

The SACP has questioned the timing of the “farmgate” allegations against president Cyril Ramaphosa, saying they are part of factionalist battles aimed at weakening the ANC and influencing the outcome of the party’s elective conference in December where Ramaphosa is expected to seek a second term. 

SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande on Thursday the allegations and the motives behind them had nothing to do with fighting crime and corruption...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.