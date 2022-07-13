×

Politics

SACP wants ANC to put prescribed assets back on table

BL Premium
13 July 2022 - 21:02 Thando Maeko

The SACP will put the issue of prescribed assets, which forces pension funds to invest in government stock, back on the table at the ANC’s policy conference scheduled for end-July.

With Cosatu, the SACP is part of an alliance with the ruling party, and its voice is largely considered in ANC policy decisions. But the SACP should expect fierce pushback on the issue from the ANC, which rejected the idea at earlier conferences. ..

