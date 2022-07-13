SACP wants ANC to put prescribed assets back on table

Business Day TV talks to Nesi Chetty from Stanlib
This is particularly helpful in understanding how economics and policy will affect markets this year
Business Day TV spoke to Reuben Maleka, GM of the Public Servants Association
Ruling party ditched idea at national conference after pressure from fund managers and administrators
Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Business Day TV talks to RMB Economist Siobhan Redford
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
The move makes North Korea only the third country after Russia and Syria to recognise the Donetsk and Luhansk regions
Efficiency of movement and thought, effective execution and discipline should see them through, but nothing in rugby is certain
Dr Erica de Greef, co-founder of the African Fashion Research Institute, discusses her recent publications and her work as a decolonial fashion activist
The SACP will put the issue of prescribed assets, which forces pension funds to invest in government stock, back on the table at the ANC’s policy conference scheduled for end-July.
With Cosatu, the SACP is part of an alliance with the ruling party, and its voice is largely considered in ANC policy decisions. But the SACP should expect fierce pushback on the issue from the ANC, which rejected the idea at earlier conferences. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SACP wants ANC to put prescribed assets back on table
The SACP will put the issue of prescribed assets, which forces pension funds to invest in government stock, back on the table at the ANC’s policy conference scheduled for end-July.
With Cosatu, the SACP is part of an alliance with the ruling party, and its voice is largely considered in ANC policy decisions. But the SACP should expect fierce pushback on the issue from the ANC, which rejected the idea at earlier conferences. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.