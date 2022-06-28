Ramaphosa to appear before ANC integrity commission soon

President Cyril Ramaphosa has indicated that he is ready to account for the alleged theft at his Limpopo farm in 2020.

Ramaphosa has written to the ANC’s integrity commission saying he would be available to appear later this week. But due to the unavailability of some who sit on the panel, the meeting has had to be postponed.

Integrity commission head George Mashamba said the matter was being treated as “urgent” but he felt the full bench was required to ensure proper accountability.

Ramaphosa became embroiled in the controversy earlier this month by former spy boss Arthur Fraser, who blew the whistle on an apparent cover-up of the alleged $4m theft at his Phala Phala farm.

Ramaphosa has since confirmed the theft and explained that it was the proceeds of a cattle sale at his game farm but has disputed the amount in question and refuted that he did not report it to the police at the time.