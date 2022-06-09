×

Politics

Pule Mabe responds to calls for Cyril Ramaphosa to step aside

The ANC spokesperson says the step-aside rule is implemented only when members are summoned to appear in court and have been charged

09 June 2022 - 11:03 Unathi Nkanjeni
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe has responded to calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step aside after allegations of a cover-up of a robbery at his Limpopo farm.

Former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa last week, implying the president concealed the crime from authorities. Ramaphosa has denied any involvement in criminal activity.

The revelation sparked calls from political parties, including the UDM and EFF, for Ramaphosa to step aside immediately. 

Speaking to SABC News, Mabe said the ANC has full confidence in Ramaphosa. 

He said the step-aside rule is implemented when members are summoned to appear in a court of law and have been charged with serious crimes. 

“You step aside when you are indicted to appear in a court of law and have been charged with serious crimes. As matters stand, President Cyril Ramaphosa has not been charged with any crime,” Mabe said.

“Simply going to a police station and opening a case does not mean that persons are charged. Investigations must be undertaken and the police must then be convinced that there are prospects of success. So those who are coming out to say the president must step aside ... the president of the ANC is not criminally charged,” he said.

Mabe said the ruling party has not discussed the matter of Ramaphosa stepping aside because it is allowing law enforcement agencies to “process the matter”.

Addressing MPs on Wednesday, deputy president David Mabuza urged South Africans to allow law enforcement agencies to investigate the allegations. 

“The issues around the farm robbery at the president’s place, I think that has been reported to the police and I take it that we should allow the respective law enforcement agencies to investigate without our interference and make their investigation known,” he said.

“If they want to charge the president, they will do so at the proper time. I think we should allow that process to unfold.”

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the president would co-operate with any law enforcement investigation into allegations. 

“On being advised of the robbery, President Ramaphosa reported the incident to the head of the Presidential Protection Unit of the SAPS for investigation.

“President Ramaphosa stands ready to co-operate with any law enforcement investigation of these matters,” said Magwenya. 

TimesLIVE

TONY LEON: After succeeding Meyer Kahn, Cyril Ramaphosa failed to take heed of his wisdom

The president surrounds himself with figures such as his former correctional services boss
Opinion
20 hours ago

President to appear before integrity commission over farm robbery

Tony Yengeni calls for Ramaphosa to step aside at national working committee meeting
National
2 days ago

Hawks take over the probe into the burglary at Ramaphosa’s game farm

The move follows former intelligence chief Arthur Fraser laying charges of money laundering
National
1 day ago

TOM EATON: That mysterious missing money is enough to make a buffalo wink

Suggestions that Ramaphosa may be hoarding cash in case he needs to skedaddle are no cause for alarm
Opinion
2 days ago
