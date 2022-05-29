SMMEs, energy security, job creation are ANC priorities ahead of policy conference
ANC head of economic transformation Mmamoloko Kubayi acknowledges that load-shedding is crippling SA
The ANC says it will place more focus on infrastructure development and improving the fortunes of small businesses in SA.
The governing party will also prioritise energy security as the lack of electricity supply is hampering development and job creation...
