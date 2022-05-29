Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Industrial action tops the agenda Most unionised workers at Sars are on strike and have rejected the employer’s latest settlement offer B L Premium

The labour unrest at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) will likely dominate the headlines this week amid fears that customs operations at ports of entry could be interrupted.

Workers affiliated to the Public Servants Association (PSA) and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), which jointly represent the majority of Sars’s workforce of about 13,000, went on strike last week demanding above-inflation increases of up to 12%. Sars has offered a revised total wage offer of R500m, which translates to an increase of 1.3%, and a R3,000 one-off cash gratuity. Workers have rejected the offer. ..