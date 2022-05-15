POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Anxious eye on rising Covid-19 infections
The World Health Organization is worried about the growing number of cases but does not back reintroduction of restrictions
15 May 2022 - 15:53
Rising Covid-19 infections in the country will be closely watched this week, with less than 50% of the population vaccinated.
Only 49.2% of the adult population has had at least one dose, and millions of Pfizer vaccine doses are due to expire at the end of July...
