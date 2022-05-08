POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Delayed ANC Eastern Cape conference to conclude
President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to give closing address after failed court bid
08 May 2022 - 19:18
The ANC Eastern Cape elective conference is expected to wrap up on Monday with President Cyril Ramaphosa giving the closing address. The failed court bid to interdict the conference at the weekend delayed the proceedings, which were due to wrap up on Sunday.
The outcome of the conference, to elect a provincial leader and executive committee, will have implications for Ramaphosa’s bid for a second term as ANC president at the ANC national conference in December...
