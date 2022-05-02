Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: All eyes on latest Zondo commission report on state-capture saga ANC Eastern Cape conference likely to influence Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid for second term as ANC president B L Premium

The delayed ANC conference in the Eastern Cape was set to be held this week from Friday to Sunday.

The Eastern Cape is the third-largest province in terms of ANC membership after KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga...