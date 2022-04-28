NEWS LEADER
WATCH: ANC closes loophole in step-aside rule ahead of December conference
Business Day TV speaks to political analyst Rebone Tau
28 April 2022 - 21:50
The ANC wants all its members to be above reproach. The party’s decision-making body has closed the loophole in its step-aside rule, which previously allowed those facing criminal charges to run for office and simply step aside from official duties once elected. Business Day TV spoke to political analyst Rebone Tau about what this means for the ANC’s elective conference later in 2022.
