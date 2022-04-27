ANC NEC disbands the Women’s League executive
Party’s top six and national working committee will set up task team to put formation on a firmer footing
The ANC’s highest decision-making body, the national executive committee (NEC), has taken a decision to disband the national leadership structure of the Women’s League led by convicted perjurer Bathabile Dlamini.
Dlamini’s executive has been in office since 2015 and its term of office has expired.
The league executive will be replaced with a national task team (NTT), according to treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.
“There was unanimity on the need to ensure the legitimacy of processes leading up to the national conference of the ANCWL. Accordingly, the NEC decided that the ANCWL [executive] should be disbanded ...”
The decision was taken after the NEC received a report from a task team led by former National Assembly speaker and defence minister Thandi Modise which had been tasked with considering and making recommendations regarding the status of the Women’s League and its NEC.
“The report followed a process of engagement with the ANCWL NEC. It further noted the negative impact of Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown regulations on the ability of the ANCWL to prepare for and hold its national conference.
“The NEC commended [the] ANCWL for the fact that it has been able to maintain an impressive public visibility through virtual events, through campaigning and through engagements with various organisations and forums, despite the poor organisational status and numerous challenges facing its structures at all levels,” said Mashatile.
The league, a large voting bloc at ANC conferences, has blamed the ANC’s precarious financial situation for its shortcomings, citing a lack of financial support as its biggest challenge.
In a report to the NEC last month, the league said its financial struggles began in January 2018, a month after the Cyril Ramaphosa-led NEC was elected at Nasrec, where the league supported Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for the presidency of the party.
Mashatile said the NTT would be tasked with ensuring that all ANCWL structures are in good standing and that conferences are held in branches, regions and provinces.
It also needs to ensure that the ANCWL national conference is “convened on a solid organisational foundation”.
The NTT structure has not yet been set up. However, the NEC has instructed top six officials and the national working committee to process the composition and terms of reference of the NTT.
TimesLIVE
