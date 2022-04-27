ANC NEC disbands the Women’s League executive

The ANC’s highest decision-making body, the national executive committee (NEC), has taken a decision to disband the national leadership structure of the Women’s League led by convicted perjurer Bathabile Dlamini.

Dlamini’s executive has been in office since 2015 and its term of office has expired.

The league executive will be replaced with a national task team (NTT), according to treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.

“There was unanimity on the need to ensure the legitimacy of processes leading up to the national conference of the ANCWL. Accordingly, the NEC decided that the ANCWL [executive] should be disbanded ...”

The decision was taken after the NEC received a report from a task team led by former National Assembly speaker and defence minister Thandi Modise which had been tasked with considering and making recommendations regarding the status of the Women’s League and its NEC.