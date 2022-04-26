×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

eThekwini ANC guns for two positions in provincial officials list

Regional secretary Musa Nciki believes the region can retain two positions out of five because of its scale, however it has yet to suggest officials

26 April 2022 - 15:42
New ANC eThekwini regional leaders Thembo Ntuli, Musa Nciki and Nkosenhle Madlala.
New ANC eThekwini regional leaders Thembo Ntuli, Musa Nciki and Nkosenhle Madlala.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The ANC in eThekwini wants two positions in the provincial officials list of five to be from the region when the province elects leaders this year.

KwaZulu-Natal’s biggest ANC region is represented in the secretariat and treasurer positions in the provincial leadership collective whose term ends in July.

On Tuesday, regional secretary Musa Nciki said he believes because of its sheer scale, eThekwini can retain two positions out of the five.

“We will be persuading other regions to maintain two names for the officials. These names will be taken to branches for further engagement. It can be any position in proportion to the size of the region,” he said. 

He emphasised the region is yet to come up with the two names and the process will begin traditionally at branch level.

Nciki said the branches will be guided by Through the Eye of a Needle, an ANC document that covers the election of leaders; it speaks to the quality of leaders and governance with diligence. 

Nciki did not elaborate on how the same eThekwini region, which recently elected two corruption-accused individuals into top leadership, will navigate the document's matter of values going into the provincial conference. 

The ANC in eThekwini had to put its deputy chairperson, Tembo Ntuli, in the position of chair, as elected chairperson Zandile Gumede could not assume office due to the party’s step-aside policy. 

Gumede, who is also former eThekwini mayor, is standing trial in the Durban high court alongside 21 others accused of fraud, corruption and racketeering. She faces more than 2,000 charges related to a R320m solid waste project.

Announcing Ntuli’s assumption of Gumede’s role, Nciki reiterated that the former was elected by “delegates, using their democratic rights enshrined in the ANC constitution despite the step-aside policy”.

“In this regard, we wish to indicate comrade Thembo Ntuli will act on behalf of the chairperson. The secretariat and finance committee will carry out the responsibilities of treasurer,” he said. 

Zoe Shabalala was elected treasurer, but also had to step aside due to corruption charges, a serious accusation which warrants the removal leaders from branches and government deployment.

Ahead of the provincial conference, Nciki said the region will also focus on rebuilding the organisation. 

“Our last election performance was not good and therefore the new leadership will have to be led by activists with energy to win the province and unite the movement. 

“We want a leadership [collective] that will help us rebuild the economy, which has been affected by Covid-19 and the recent devastating floods,”

The eThekwini ANC did not fault the  ANC leadership on any matter,  organisationally or on its governance. 

TimesLIVE

EDITORIAL: Magic money lessons for the ANC

If the economic populists in the ANC want a lesson in how ruinous foot-off-the-brake monetary policy can be, here’s a timely lesson from Sri Lanka
Opinion
10 hours ago

Here’s how much ministers have allegedly spent on food, entertainment and accommodation under Ramaphosa

Over the past three years, while citizens endured lockdowns, the ANC allegedly spent over R1.4bn of taxpayers’ money on ‘partying’
National
4 hours ago

ANC proposes radical policy shift to work with private sector

Party says in policy documents that it will provide political muscle for agreed-on projects
Economy
22 hours ago

TOM EATON: ANC has smeared its middle finger all over Freedom Day

And the trough scoffers are even skewering vital voter education
Opinion
23 hours ago

ANC considers land donations among new policy proposals

ANC’s highest decision-making body reportedly to discuss new options for land redistribution that exclude expropriation
National
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Lamola hints loopholes in step-aside rule will be ...
Politics
2.
ANC postpones Eastern Cape elective conference
Politics
3.
Independents call for amendments to party funding ...
Politics
4.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa to address joint ...
Politics
5.
ANC faces leftist push to reform as SACP calls ...
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.