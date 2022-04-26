eThekwini ANC guns for two positions in provincial officials list

The ANC in eThekwini wants two positions in the provincial officials list of five to be from the region when the province elects leaders this year.

KwaZulu-Natal’s biggest ANC region is represented in the secretariat and treasurer positions in the provincial leadership collective whose term ends in July.

On Tuesday, regional secretary Musa Nciki said he believes because of its sheer scale, eThekwini can retain two positions out of the five.

“We will be persuading other regions to maintain two names for the officials. These names will be taken to branches for further engagement. It can be any position in proportion to the size of the region,” he said.

He emphasised the region is yet to come up with the two names and the process will begin traditionally at branch level.

Nciki said the branches will be guided by Through the Eye of a Needle, an ANC document that covers the election of leaders; it speaks to the quality of leaders and governance with diligence.