Step-aside rule should be amended, says Lamola
18 April 2022 - 19:30
Justice minister and ANC national executive committee member Ronald Lamola, touted as an ANC deputy president contender, has hinted that the party’s leadership will close loopholes in the contentious step-aside rule ahead of the party’s conference in December.
The possible amendment of the rule, which requires that members charged with serious criminal offences vacate their positions in government and the party, has been fiercely debated among party leaders as ANC members who have stepped aside due to criminal charges are being elected to leadership positions as the party convenes regional and provincial conferences...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now