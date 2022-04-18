SACP urges Ramaphosa to fill Dlodlo’s position only
President should only act against state capture culprits ‘once they have been charged in court’
18 April 2022 - 19:51
The SACP, a key ANC ally, says it has advised President Cyril Ramaphosa not to undertake a radical cabinet reshuffle but only fill the position left vacant by the resignation of public service & administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo.
Business Day understands that Ramaphosa is applying his mind to a cabinet reshuffle. The president has told ANC officials that one may be necessary after the final instalment of the state capture report...
