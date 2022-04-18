Politics Lamola hints loopholes in step-aside rule will be closed, but it will not be easy B L Premium

Justice minister and ANC national executive committee member Ronald Lamola, touted as an ANC deputy president contender, has hinted that the party’s leadership will close loopholes in the contentious step-aside rule ahead of the party’s conference in December.

The possible amendment of the rule, which requires that members charged with serious criminal offences vacate their positions in government and the party, has been fiercely debated among party leaders as ANC members who have stepped aside due to criminal charges are being elected to leadership positions as the party convenes regional and provincial conferences...