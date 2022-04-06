I don’t think current political parties in SA represent the future, says Kgalema Motlanthe
Former president says the ANC is within its rights to embark on efforts to renew itself, but South Africans ‘should not be bound by that timetable’
06 April 2022 - 19:52
The parties that will take SA into the future still have to emerge, former ANC secretary-general and ex-president Kgalema Motlanthe said on Wednesday.
Implicit in his comments during a virtual conversation with Centre for Development and Enterprise executive director Ann Bernstein is a view that the ANC will not be a dominant force in SA in the future...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now