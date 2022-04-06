Politics I don’t think current political parties in SA represent the future, says Kgalema Motlanthe Former president says the ANC is within its rights to embark on efforts to renew itself, but South Africans ‘should not be bound by that timetable’ B L Premium

The parties that will take SA into the future still have to emerge, former ANC secretary-general and ex-president Kgalema Motlanthe said on Wednesday.

Implicit in his comments during a virtual conversation with Centre for Development and Enterprise executive director Ann Bernstein is a view that the ANC will not be a dominant force in SA in the future...