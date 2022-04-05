Politics Bathabile Dlamini will soon know her fate in ANC Pressure in women’s league on their leader to step aside after her conviction and sentence for perjury B L Premium

ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini will this week know her fate in the leadership of the party after her perjury conviction.

The ANC’s top six officials met on Monday to discuss whether Dlamini should step aside in line with party’s 54th conference resolution. The resolution calls for all leaders implicated in serious crimes to step aside pending resolution of their cases...