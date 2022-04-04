Possible cabinet reshuffle has ministers edgy
Insiders say Ramaphosa may use exit of Ayanda Dlodlo for wider reshuffle
04 April 2022 - 19:57
President Cyril Ramaphosa named labour & employment minister Thulas Nxesi as a temporary replacement for Ayanda Dlodlo, whose departure as the political principal of the public service department has left some cabinet members nervous about a possible reshuffle.
Dlodlo took up the position of public service & administration minister in August 2021 after a cabinet shake-up largely triggered by the unrest in July, which caught some ministers napping. She is leaving the country to start a new job at the World Bank, where she will be one of three board members representing the interests of 25 African member states. ..
