Possible cabinet reshuffle has ministers edgy Insiders say Ramaphosa may use exit of Ayanda Dlodlo for wider reshuffle

President Cyril Ramaphosa named labour & employment minister Thulas Nxesi as a temporary replacement for Ayanda Dlodlo, whose departure as the political principal of the public service department has left some cabinet members nervous about a possible reshuffle.

Dlodlo took up the position of public service & administration minister in August 2021 after a cabinet shake-up largely triggered by the unrest in July, which caught some ministers napping. She is leaving the country to start a new job at the World Bank, where she will be one of three board members representing the interests of 25 African member states. ..