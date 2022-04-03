×

Factionalism still imperils ANC’s reign, Ramaphosa warns

This comes as the group backing his second term made a clean sweep of all provincial leadership positions

03 April 2022 - 20:42 Thando Maeko

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday all but conceded his party’s efforts to eliminate factionalism have not yielded the required results, likening the ANC to a house “on fire”.

The president admonished delegates at the party’s just-ended Mpumalanga provincial elective conference to desist from infighting and promoting factions...

