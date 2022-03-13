Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa and Mabuza to answer questions in parliament The president will appear before the National Assembly on Thursday B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza, are expected to appear separately in both houses of parliament this week to answer questions from public representatives.

Ramaphosa will appear before the National Assembly in a hybrid session on Thursday, while Mabuza will answer questions from MPs from the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday. The question and answer sessions with the president and the deputy in parliament are held once every quarter and are a mechanism that MPs may use to hold the executive accountable...