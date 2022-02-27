POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Khehla Sitole to begin his final month as top cop
The new minimum wage of R23.19 an hour will take effect on Tuesday
27 February 2022 - 17:24
National police commissioner Khehla Sitole begins his final month in the position on Tuesday, paving the way for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appointment his replacement.
In the announcement of Sitole’s departure last week, Ramaphosa steered clear of mentioning the feud between police minister Bheki Cele and Sitole, saying the police commissioner’s departure is in the country’s best interests. ..
