DA to continue forming coalitions as a way to topple ANC
John Steenhuisen says his party will depend on its allies to form the next government in 2024
08 February 2022 - 17:21
As part of the DA’s plans to reduce the ANC’s share of the national vote, leader John Steenhuisen says it will continue forming coalitions with other opposition parties to topple the governing party.
“The DA doesn’t need to get 51% of the vote to topple the ANC. We only need to keep them with the EFF below 50%, and then ensure that we are at the heart of a coalition government that can implement proper reforms and clean out the rot in the state,” he said ahead of Thursday’s state of the nation address..
