POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: SA Tourism to present its plan on kick-starting sector

SA Tourism (SAT) acting CEO Themba Khumalo will hold a briefing in Cape Town on Thursday on the R400bn sector’s recovery plan.

Tourism, which accounts for an estimated 8.6% of GDP and supports about 1.5-million jobs, has been one of the biggest casualties of the economic slump caused by the Covid-19 lockdown and has lost more than R54bn to the pandemic...