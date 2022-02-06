POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: SA Tourism to present its plan on kick-starting sector
06 February 2022 - 18:29
SA Tourism (SAT) acting CEO Themba Khumalo will hold a briefing in Cape Town on Thursday on the R400bn sector’s recovery plan.
Tourism, which accounts for an estimated 8.6% of GDP and supports about 1.5-million jobs, has been one of the biggest casualties of the economic slump caused by the Covid-19 lockdown and has lost more than R54bn to the pandemic...
