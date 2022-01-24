Former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi shuns private sector to join ActionSA

Former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi turned down up to four offers from the private sector after he abruptly resigned from the DA a month ago to join ActionSA.

Baloyi, who quit the DA after 14 years, has joined ActionSA along with other former prominent DA members John Moodley, Abel Tau, Funzi Ngobeni and Lincoln Machaba. The movement was formed in 2020.

Baloyi became the youngest mayor when he took the reins at Midvaal in 2013 and went on to make it one of SA’s most successfully run municipalities, tipping him to becoming the DA’s premier candidate in Gauteng in the 2024 national elections.

His departure follows the drop in DA support after the November municipal elections when the party failed to win majority votes in crucial metros save for Cape Town. DA support under Baloyi rose from 59% in 2016 to 63% in 2021.

“My joining ActionSA is not out of anger,” Baloyi said on Monday, adding that his move is in line with the realignment of SA's political sphere.

“I have had many battles in the DA ... [but] I am nobody’s victim. I left on my own accord. We have one enemy, which is the ANC.”

He will form part of ActionSA’s “road to national elections”, where the party plans to contest all provinces, after only contesting six municipalities in the 2021 local government elections.

Baloyi has the backing of ActionSA party leader Herman Mashaba to become the party’s Gauteng premier candidate. Baloyi will be serving in the party’s senate, the highest decision-making body between conferences.

