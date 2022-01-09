Politics ANC RALLY Ramaphosa stakes his presidency on delivering reforms Some supporters declare their support for the president ahead of party’s nomination process B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised a more genuine and aggressive implementation of his reform agenda even if it threatens his prospects for a second term as ANC boss when the party goes to its elective conference later this year.

Ramaphosa said at the ANC’s 110-year anniversary rally in Limpopo at the weekend that organisational discipline is a “non-negotiable” in 2022 and SA voters have clearly shown that a zero-tolerance approach to corruption is required...