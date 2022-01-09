ANC RALLY
Ramaphosa stakes his presidency on delivering reforms
Some supporters declare their support for the president ahead of party’s nomination process
09 January 2022 - 19:12
UPDATED 09 January 2022 - 23:13
President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised a more genuine and aggressive implementation of his reform agenda even if it threatens his prospects for a second term as ANC boss when the party goes to its elective conference later this year.
Ramaphosa said at the ANC’s 110-year anniversary rally in Limpopo at the weekend that organisational discipline is a “non-negotiable” in 2022 and SA voters have clearly shown that a zero-tolerance approach to corruption is required...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now