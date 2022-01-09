Ramaphosa nails his colours to the mast ahead of ANC elective conference
Some supporters declare their support for the president ahead of party’s nomination process
09 January 2022 - 19:12
President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised a more genuine and aggressive implementation of his reform agenda even if it threatens his prospects for a second term as ANC boss when the party goes to its elective conference later this year.
Ramaphosa said at the ANC’s 110 year anniversary rally in Limpopo at the weekend that organisational discipline was a “non-negotiable” in 2022 and South African voters had clearly shown that a zero-tolerance approach to corruption was required...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now