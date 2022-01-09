Politics Ramaphosa nails his colours to the mast ahead of ANC elective conference Some supporters declare their support for the president ahead of party’s nomination process B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised a more genuine and aggressive implementation of his reform agenda even if it threatens his prospects for a second term as ANC boss when the party goes to its elective conference later this year.

Ramaphosa said at the ANC’s 110 year anniversary rally in Limpopo at the weekend that organisational discipline was a “non-negotiable” in 2022 and South African voters had clearly shown that a zero-tolerance approach to corruption was required...