Politics BREAKING NEWS: DA’s Randal Williams is elected mayor of Tshwane His election follows that of fellow DA councillors Mpho Phalatse as mayor of Johannesburg and Tania Campbell as mayor of Ekurhuleni

The DA now governs three of Gauteng's metros after the party's mayoral candidate, Randal Williams, was re-elected in Tshwane.

In a surprise move, the ANC announced during Tuesday’s council that it would not participate in the election of the council’s office bearers, effectively handing over the keys to the city to the DA's Williams and speaker, Katlego Mathebe. The pair were elected unopposed. ..