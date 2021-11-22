Parties urged not to indulge coalition kingmakers
22 November 2021 - 05:09
Two Western Cape academics have warned political parties in the midst of coalition negotiations against granting “kingmakers” powerful positions without considering the consequences.
“The party or independent councillor with the smallest number of seats in the coalition can drive a hard bargain and demand to be rewarded with the most prestigious political office ... the practice of rewarding kingmakers with the most powerful positions is undemocratic. This is why they often fail,” they write...
