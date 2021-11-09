Politics Mashaba’s ActionSA warms to coalition with the DA Former Johannesburg mayor says his resignation from the DA in 2019 is ‘water under the bridge’, and his new party is opposed to working with the ANC

ActionSA’s leader and former City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says his party isn’t opposed to working with the DA as political parties step up efforts to form coalitions in various hung municipalities after last week’s local elections.

The DA’s federal chair, Helen Zille and deputy federal chair Michael Walters met ActionSA last week to discuss the possibility of forming a coalition afer it emerged as the kingmaker in the crucial metros of Johannesburg and Tshwane...