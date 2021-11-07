POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Political parties to thrash out coalition deals
Agreements will be necessary because of the number of hung councils around the country
07 November 2021 - 17:17
Political parties will be deeply involved in behind-closed-doors negotiations about coalitions this week after last week’s local government elections produced hung councils in more than 60 municipalities and metros.
Parties have drawn lines in the sand regarding who they will negotiate with but much will depend on local dynamics and surprises could be in store...
