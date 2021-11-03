Coalitions fast becoming a sure thing for most key metros
With 80% of the votes counted the ANC’s support remains below 50%, forcing it to form alliances
03 November 2021 - 21:23
With most votes of the 2021 local government elections counted, the ANC’s support remains below 50%, leaving the party that has been governing SA since 1994 with no choice but to form coalitions in crucial metros.
On Wednesday night with nearly 80% of the votes captured, the outcome of the municipal elections has become clearer with the ANC’s national support at 46.19% of the vote followed by the DA at 21.80% and the EFF with 10.30%...
