Coalitions fast becoming a sure thing for most key metros With 80% of the votes counted the ANC's support remains below 50%, forcing it to form alliances

With most votes of the 2021 local government elections counted, the ANC’s support remains below 50%, leaving the party that has been governing SA since 1994 with no choice but to form coalitions in crucial metros.

On Wednesday night with nearly 80% of the votes captured, the outcome of the municipal elections has become clearer with the ANC’s national support at 46.19% of the vote followed by the DA at 21.80% and the EFF with 10.30%...