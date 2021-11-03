ANC leaders insist party is not in decline despite election blow
The party is entering coalitions from a position of strength, say Duarte, Mashatile and Mbalula
03 November 2021 - 22:26
ANC leaders on Wednesday put on a brave face after the significant losses the party incurred during the local government elections.
At a media briefing on Wednesday, they said the party was not in decline and planned to enter local government coalition talks from a position of strength...
